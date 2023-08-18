Japanese Drugstore Chain Boosts Duty-Free Counters On China Bets

Welcia is one of the first Japanese companies to respond to China easing its ban on group tours to a raft of countries last week. The return of tourists from the nation is expected to boost Japan’s economy by about ¥200 billion ($1.4 billion), with total spending by all inbound tourists set to reach ¥4.1 trillion this year, according an estimate by Kanako Nakamura, an economist at the Daiwa Institute of Research. In 2019, Japan welcomed almost 32 million visitors who spent about ¥4.8 trillion.