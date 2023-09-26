Japan Warns Again on Yen After Dollar Breaches 149 Mark

Suzuki said earlier in the day that Tokyo will take appropriate action against excessive currency moves without ruling out any options. That’s a coded message that indicates direct intervention in currency markets is a possibility.

Japan spent more than $60 billion last year when it stepped into markets on three separate days to prop up the yen.

Much of the downward pressure on Japan’s currency stems from the difference in monetary policy between Japan and the US. While the Federal Reserve held rates steady last week, it has been flagging the likelihood of another rate hike to come as it tries to stem inflation.

By contrast the Bank of Japan has stuck to its dovish stance, insisting that stimulus must continue and pushing back against speculation of a near-term interest rate hike. The BOJ has been trying to spark sustainable inflation for more than a decade.

Governor Kazuo Ueda insists he must see more evidence of sustainable price growth accompanied by rising wages before he pares back stimulus.

