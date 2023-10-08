ADVERTISEMENT
Japan To Propose Rules For Generative AI To G7 Leaders: Yomiuri
The guidelines could be proposed as early as this fall during an online G7 meeting.
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will unveil plans to regulate developers of generative artificial intelligence during a speech on Monday in Kyoto, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported.
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will unveil plans to regulate developers of generative artificial intelligence during a speech on Monday in Kyoto, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported.
The rules aim to combat misinformation by helping the public distinguish between images and information generated by AI and those that aren’t, the Yomiuri said. The guidelines could be proposed as early as this fall during an online G7 meeting.
Kishida will emphasize the importance of balanced regulation, and warn against generative AI’s ability to produce elaborate imagery and information that can confuse the public and threaten economies, the report said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT