Japan Stayed Out Of FX Market In October Despite Yen Around 150

Japan stayed out of the foreign exchange market in October, keeping traders guessing over the finance ministry’s appetite for intervention as the yen continues to trade around levels that prompted such action a year ago.
The Japanese government didn’t intervene in the currency market between Sept. 28 and Oct. 27, according to monthly data disclosed by the Ministry of Finance Tuesday.
The yen touched the closely watched 150 to the dollar level on four days during the period, keeping FX traders on the lookout for possible action on the part of authorities. Vigilance heightened especially after the yen hit a low of 150.16 per dollar on Oct. 3, which was immediately followed by a rapid reversal as Japan’s currency surged 2%.
Though of a lesser degree, similar abrupt moves were observed multiple times throughout the period.
Tuesday’s data confirm the majority market view that Japan didn’t take action this month.
Earlier estimates based on the Bank of Japan’s current account figures had suggested the government likely refrained from intervening in the currency market. Some market participants viewed the abrupt Oct. 3 move as the result of a combination of jittery markets and trading algorithms.
Japan’s chief currency official Masato Kanda “didn’t have to actually draw his sword out in the end, although he’s been adopting a fighting stance,” said Yuya Kikkawa, economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute. “He’s been able to stop further yen weakening just by taking on that fighting stance - it’s cost effective.”
Senior Japanese officials have remained silent on whether or not they intervened, likely as part of a strategy to keep traders in suspense about their actions and to fortify their psychological defense against speculators.
Kanda said earlier this month that it’s been more common not to confirm whether authorities entered the market, adding that real-time confirmation of interventions can become market noise.
There was also no clear indication this month that the central bank had conducted a rate check before the suspicious Oct. 3 move. A three-way meeting among BOJ, MOF and Financial Services Agency officials wasn’t convened either, another event that typically precedes possible intervention.
Still, traders are keeping a close eye on the 150 yen to the dollar threshold as the government last stepped into the market to strengthen the yen at around that level. The ministry spent a record of about nine trillion yen last fall to prop up the yen, following the currency’s plunge to a multi-decade low.
Looking ahead, the yen’s weakness is seen to persist after the BOJ disappointed expectations that it may take a stronger step in raising its de facto ceiling on 10-year yields. While it increased yield curve control flexibility Tuesday, the yen weakened following the decision, falling past the 150 to the dollar level again.
Japan has about $1.24 trillion worth of foreign reserves as of September, according to the ministry. Among its most liquid foreign reserve assets are deposits amounting to $136.2 billion with foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements.
