Japan’s Sticky Inflation Is Key To A Long-Lasting Bull Market

The Bank of Japan’s continued stimulus to bolster inflation while other global central banks do the exact opposite is also seen helping Tokyo stocks. Most economists see the BOJ maintaining its ultra-easy policy when it meets this week, but 55% of them now also believe the central bank’s stable 2% inflation target will be achieved, compared with 40% two months ago. While some fear market turmoil once the BOJ recognizes a faster rate of inflation and hints at an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, many investors say the benefits of sustained price growth outweigh the downsides of a policy shift, especially with the central bank likely to move cautiously.