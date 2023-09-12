Gold Bugs In Japan Reaping Rewards As Yen Weakness Persists

The gains are mainly being fueled by the collapse in the yen, according to Toshitaka Tazawa, commodities analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co. The currency is trading near multi-decade lows, and has fallen against all of its Group-of-10 counterparts this year. That offers a strong case for Japanese investors to hold — rather than sell — the precious metal, which should benefit from strength in the dollar-yen rate as the international benchmark is usually quoted in the greenback.