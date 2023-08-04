Japan’s Fiscal Plight Draws Scrutiny After BOJ Tweak To YCC

For now, the mood in the finance ministry is calm. Given the nation’s enormous outstanding debt, the ministry needs to issue JGBs in a stable manner over the medium-to-long term without being constrained by short-term financing costs, said a senior official who asked not to be named. He noted that in addition to controlling short-term costs, authorities manage debt policy with an eye on preserving market functionality, so last week’s tweak to YCC is in line with the ministry’s thinking.