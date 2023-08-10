The BOJ Gets a New Doctrine. It Just Ain't Telling

The need for circumspection, to put it charitably, may just be inherent in the whole YCC project. Krishna Guha, who covers global policy at Evercore ISI, has likened the approach to a shift in exchange-rate regimes. You never talk about it in advance for fear that speculators get too far ahead and, consequently, ruin the necessary element of surprise. There's something to that analogy. During the 1997-98 Asian Financial Crisis, the modus operandi of governments when faced with questions of devaluation was to deny or obfuscate. Same with Latin America in the following years.