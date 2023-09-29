BQPrimeBusiness NewsJapan’s 30-Year Bond Yield Reaches Highest Level Since 2013
Japan’s 30-Year Bond Yield Reaches Highest Level Since 2013

Japan’s 30-year government bonds dropped, sending the yield to the highest in a decade amid a selloff in global debt.

29 Sep 2023, 8:09 AM IST
Mount Fuji stands beyond buildings as a visitor looks out at the skyline from an observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Japan’s key inflation gauge slowed in the first back-to-back decline since April, highlighting the difficulty of the Bank of Japan’s price goal ahead of its policy meeting next week. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s 30-year government bonds dropped, sending the yield to the highest in a decade amid a selloff in global debt.  

The yield rose one basis point to 1.73% as of 10:16 a.m. in Tokyo on Friday, a peak last seen in 2013, and follows the 20-year yield reaching the highest since 2014 on Thursday. 

Japanese bonds face pressure on many fronts, from inflation above the central bank’s target to elevated Treasury yields and expectations the Federal Reserve will keep borrowing costs higher for longer. 

Consumer price gains in Japan have remained above the central bank’s 2% goal for an extended period, partly fueled by the depreciation of the yen and the wide yield gap with the US. Data Friday showed core consumer prices in Tokyo, which excludes fresh food, climbed 2.5% in September on year.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Monday stuck with his cautious stance on the outlook for inflation, reinforcing the message he delivered last week indicating an end to negative interest rates isn’t around the corner. Global investors and policymakers are keeping a close eye on the possible shift in the Japanese monetary policy because higher yields at home may encourage repatriation of funds by local investors who own debt from the US to Europe to Australia. 

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

