Japanese Wage Growth Strengthens For First Time In Four Months
(Bloomberg) -- Wage growth for Japanese workers strengthened for the first time in four months in September, though the gains are still likely short of the pace sought by the central bank before paring back stimulus.
Nominal cash earnings for workers rose 1.2% from the previous year, accelerating from a revised 0.8% increase in August largely on the back of gains in base pay, the labor ministry said Tuesday. Economists had also expected a 1.2% gain. Real wages continued to fall for the 18th month.
While improving, the still sluggish wage growth is likely to reinforce the Bank of Japan’s need to wait for further signs of a virtuous cycle between wages and prices to emerge, before embarking on any major changes to policy direction.
Last week the central bank decided to further loosen its grip on 10-year yields, replacing the existing 0.5% reference point ceiling with 1%. While the shift suggested another small step toward normalization, Governor Kazuo Ueda remained dovish during the post-decision press conference, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to patiently continuing with monetary easing.
Ueda also mentioned next year’s spring wage negotiations as a key event for the BOJ as it assesses the wage trend.
Some positive developments are already underway for pay talks culminating in the spring. Rengo, the country’s largest labor union federation, has demanded higher pay increases, while the nation’s biggest business lobby Keidanren is reportedly advocating for base salary hikes.
Some companies, including Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. and Suntory Holdings Ltd., have announced ambitious wage growth targets of as much as 7%, according to local media reports.
“Looking beyond October, we expect wage growth to keep a steady pace at least for several months. The risks tilt down, though, as weakness in external demand, particularly in China, may drag on the economy — prompting companies to keep pay increases in check.”
— Taro Kimura, economist
Higher prices have also been sapping consumers’ spending power. Japan’s households cut their spending in September by 2.8% from the previous year, with outlays rising 0.3% from a month earlier.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is attempting to stimulate consumption amid the price gains with a larger-than-expected economic stimulus package announced last week.
