Japan Military Seeks Record Budget As Threats In Region Mount

Japan, which has a war-renouncing constitution, is investing heavily to expand its capacity for long-distance strikes. It previously announced spending of more than ¥200 billion to buy about 400 of Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Tomahawk cruise missiles. It also plans to upgrade its Type 12 anti-ship missile — developed domestically by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries — to reach all of North Korea, as well as nearby Chinese and Russian naval bases. The current version has a range of about 200 kilometers.