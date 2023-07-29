Japan Labor Ministry Proposes Record Increase In Minimum Wage

BQPrimeBusiness NewsJapan Labor Ministry Proposes Record Increase In Minimum Wage
Analysts see a steady wage hike of 3% as necessary to keep inflation above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target in a sustainable manner.

29 Jul 2023, 9:52 AM IST
The shadows of commuters are cast on the ground in Tokyo, Japan. (Photographer: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s labor ministry is proposing a record increase in the minimum hourly pay that will push the rate to above 1,000 yen ($7.08) for the first time and help low-income households tackle inflation. 

An advisory panel at the ministry is seeking a boost in the national average of 41 yen, or 4.3%, to 1,002 yen for this fiscal year, according to a statement on Friday. If realized, that will be a record hike both in absolute and percentage figures since the government began using hourly pay as the benchmark in 2002. 

Inflation in Japan has outpaced a rise in wages. Overall cash earnings for all workers rose 2.5% in May, but fell 1.2% when adjusted for inflation. 

Analysts see a steady wage hike of 3% as necessary to keep inflation above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target in a sustainable manner. On Friday, the central bank raised its inflation forecast for this fiscal year to 2.5%, from 1.8% in April. Still, it decided to continue with monetary easing as inflation is expected to ease below 2% in the following two years.

