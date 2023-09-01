Japan Firms Cut Capital Spending Over Global Growth Concerns

The slow recovery in China and a faltering chip market also cast a shadow over projections for global demand. The International Monetary Fund said in July that the global economic outlook remains weak by historical standards as it predicted growth would slow to 3% in 2023 from 3.5% last year. In the latest attempt to halt a slide in the country’s residential property market, China has moved this week to allow its largest cities to cut down payment requirements for homebuyers.