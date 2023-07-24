Jammu And Kashmir Bank Q1 Net Profit Nearly Doubles To Rs 326 Crore
Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Monday reported a 96% jump in net profit at Rs 326 crore in the June quarter, aided by decline in bad loans.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Monday reported a 96% jump in net profit at Rs 326 crore in the June quarter, aided by decline in bad loans.
The Srinagar-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 166 crore in the year-ago period.
The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir holds 63.41% stake in the bank.
Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 2,885 crore from Rs 2,306 crore in the same period a year ago, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 2,657 crore as against Rs 2,103 crore in June 2022.
The bank's asset quality showed an improvement as gross non-performing assets declined to 5.77% of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 9.09% a year ago.
Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 1.39%, as against 3.02% in the year-ago period.
As a result, provision for bad loans came down to Rs 56 crore, as against Rs 135 crore allocated in the same quarter a year ago.
Capital adequacy ratio of the bank increased to 14.83%, as against 13.02 per cent at the end of June 2022.