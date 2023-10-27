Jamie Dimon Plans To Sell $141 Million Worth Of JPMorgan Shares

“Given that this is Mr. Dimon’s first such sale since joining the company and that he is such a critical part of the story, we are certain the announcement will draw attention,” Piper Sandler Cos. analysts R. Scott Siefers and Frank Williams, who have an overweight rating on JPMorgan shares, said in a note to clients. The announcement may cause some near-term weakness in the stock, they said. Still, “diversification sure seems prudent, and we find no fault with the decision.”