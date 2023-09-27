Jalsa 2.0: Court Refuses To Restrain Use Of Song In Mission Raniganj

Sartaaj sang the song in a concert held in Sydney and attributed its rights to Saga Music in August 2022.

The court observed that Sartaaj had signed a copyright assignment agreement on Aug. 16, 2022. This agreement was described as a deal that lasts forever and applies to the entire world. It gave rights to Saga Music, even in the literary works, and declared Saga as the author of those songs.

Saga was supposed to pay Sartaaj Rs 50 lakh, according to the agreement. It's acknowledged that it paid him Rs 25 lakh, but the remaining Rs 25 lakh was still unpaid.