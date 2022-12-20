Jalan-Kalrock Plan To Revive Jet Airways Not Approved By Government, Lenders Tell NCLT

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium’s plan to revive Jet Airways has not been approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the lenders submitted before the National Company Law Tribunal.

According to the lenders, submission of the plan does not mean approval.

Jalan-Kalrock, the successful resolution applicant of Jet Airways (India) Ltd., is a consortium of Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch, the promoter of Kalrock Capital.

Submission as well as approval of the business plan is a necessary condition precedent in order to recommence operations at Jet Airways, according to the resolution plan approved by NCLT.

The granting of an 'air operator permit' by the DGCA cannot be considered an approval of the business plan. There should be a separate document signifying approval of the business plan since it is a separate condition mentioned in the resolution plan, according to the lenders.

The consortium had earlier relied on the permit to prove that there was approval for a comprehensive plan to revive the company.

The approval of the business plan is an additional requirement that is separate from the condition that stipulates the procurement of necessary licences for the operation. If the consortium intended to equate the permit with the approval of the business plan, then it should have provided as such in the resolution plan, they argued.

It is trying to put the onus on the court to make such an inference when it can provide an undertaking that says that all necessary conditions will be met in due time, Rohan Rajadhyaksha, the counsel representing the lenders, argued.