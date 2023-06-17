Jaipur International Airport Handles Record Passengers in May

The Adani Group-owned Jaipur International Airport set a new record for passengers handled in a single month in May, with Indians taking to the skies in greater numbers across the country.

The airport experienced a significant surge in traffic in the month gone by, reaching nearly 4.5 lakh passengers handled.

The month of May is known to be a popular time for domestic passengers taking holidays. Jaipur benefited from being a popular tourist destination. Around 416,103 of the total passengers handled by the airport were domestic passengers, while close to 37,700 international passengers visited the city.

India has seen air traffic rise exponentially after restrictions that were put in place to curb the Covid-19 pandemic were put in place. In fact, India's domestic air passenger traffic grew 15% year-on-year to 132.67 lakh passengers in May 2023, according to DGCA data. The growth in passengers in Jaipur was higher than the country average at 26%.

On average, the airport welcomed 15,126 passengers per day across 64 flights.

The surge in traffic was likely aided by the addition of new routes, such as Pant Nagar, Bareilly, and Belgaum, and numerous connecting flights, according to a release issued by the airport. Additionally, airline operators like Indigo and Air Asia have increased the frequency of flights to popular destinations like Indore, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Top international destinations from Jaipur in May were Dubai, Sharjah, and Muscat while Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore held their position as top domestic destinations.