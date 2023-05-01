Jaiprakash Associates Defaults On Rs 4,161 Crore Loans On March 31

Jaiprakash Associates also said that the ICICI Bank had approached the NCLT Allahabad on the direction of the RBI under section 7 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code 2016 against the company. It has objected the same.

"The matter is pending to be decided simultaneously with the Scheme of Arrangement for transfer of Real Estate to the SPV to be sanctioned by the NCLT", the filing said.