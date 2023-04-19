Jaguar Land Rover To Invest £15 Billion Over Next Five Years In Electric Push
The arm of Tata Motors Ltd. is executing this strategy to honour its commitment of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2039.
Jaguar Land Rover will invest £15 billion over the next five years to accelerate its efforts towards an electric-first vision for the company.
The Halewood plant in the U.K. will become an all-electric production facility and the next generation medium-size SUV architecture will also be pure electric as part of the strategy, it said in a press release on Wednesday.
"Two years ago, we launched our Reimagine strategy and since then, we have made great progress, including launching two new critically acclaimed modern luxury Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, joining the Defender family for which there is record demand," Chief Executive Officer Adrian Mardell said.
Roadmap of JLR
The next generation electrification roadmap will begin by inviting applications for client orders necessary to build new all-electric Range Rover from later this year. The model will be launched in 2025 and built at Halewood in Merseyside.
However, the transformation of medium-size SUV architecture to electric would not mean sacrifice of existing models.
The British luxury carmaker will retain the flexible modular longitudinal architecture, on which the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are built, offering internal combustion engine, hybrid and battery electric vehicle options.
"This gives JLR uncompromised flexibility to adapt its vehicle line-up to meet the needs of different markets around the world that are moving at different speeds towards net-ero carbon targets," it said.
House of Brands
The U.K.-based company will also move to a house-of-brand strategy to underline the individual characteristics of its brands—Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar.
The first of three reimagined modern luxury Jaguars will be a four-door GT built in Solihull in the West Midlands, U.K.
The model will have more power output than any previous Jaguar, a range of up to 700 km and an indicative pricing of £1,00,000. The model will have its own unique architecture name—JEA.
The company said more details would follow before the model goes on sale in select markets in 2024, for deliveries in 2025.
Electric Powertrain
The carmaker said the Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, U.K., will also have an electric future with production of electric drive units and battery packs for JLR's next-generation vehicles.
The plant currently produces Ingenium internal combustion engines for the company's vehicles. As part of the change, the facility will be renamed the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre to reflect the move.
The Castle Bromwich site, the stamping facility that prepares pressed body metalwork for JLR vehicles, will be expanded to aid this electric-first vision by supplying body work for next generation vehicles. The company continues to explore options for other parts made at the Castle Bromwich site, it said.