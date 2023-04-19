Jaguar Land Rover To Invest £15 Billion Over Next Five Years In Electric Push

Jaguar Land Rover will invest £15 billion over the next five years to accelerate its efforts towards an electric-first vision for the company.

The Halewood plant in the U.K. will become an all-electric production facility and the next generation medium-size SUV architecture will also be pure electric as part of the strategy, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Two years ago, we launched our Reimagine strategy and since then, we have made great progress, including launching two new critically acclaimed modern luxury Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, joining the Defender family for which there is record demand," Chief Executive Officer Adrian Mardell said.

The arm of Tata Motors Ltd. is executing this strategy to honour its commitment of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2039.