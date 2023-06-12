Jaguar Land Rover Targets Net Zero Debt From Fiscal 2025

Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar Land Rover aims to clock a revenue of £28 billion, or approximately Rs 2.9 lakh crore, by the financial year 2024 and reduce the net debt to zero by fiscal 2025.

The British luxury car brand expects net debt to fall below £1 billion by the next fiscal due to its resilience against global headwinds, including the shortage of chips, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical constraints, it said in the company's Investor's Day presentation.