Jaguar Land Rover Reports 15% Rise In Wholesales In Q3
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Monday reported a 15% increase in wholesales to 79,591 units for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Retail sales for the third quarter stood at 84,827 units, up 5.9% compared to the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Jaguar Land Rover said it continues to see strong demand for its vehicles.
"As at Dec. 31, 2022, the total order book increased to 2,15,000 client orders, up around 10,000 orders from Sept. 30, 2022. Demand for the New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport and Defender remains strong and represents 74% of the order book," it added.
On a preliminary basis, free cash flow is likely to be over 400 million pounds positive in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, Jaguar Land Rover said.
"In Dec. 2022, the company completed a renewal of its undrawn revolving credit facility with 23 banks at 1.45 billion pounds with the maturity date extended from Mar. 2024 to April 2026," it added.