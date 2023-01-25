JLR Swings To Profit After New Range Rover Model Output Doubles

On Wednesday, JLR said its Solihull plant in the UK will start making fully-electric Jaguar models from 2025 alongside Range Rover models “heralding an exciting new era of electric carmaking in the UK.” The nation’s automaking industry has made only limited headway in the EV transition with battery-building hopeful Britishvolt Ltd. filing for insolvency this month the latest blow. During the third quarter, the Jaguar nameplate sold just 14,500 cars.