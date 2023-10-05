Jaguar Land Rover Expects £300 Million Positive Free Cash Flow In Second Quarter

Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar Land Rover expects a positive free cash flow of £300 million in the September quarter due to higher sales following a better supply of semiconductors.

The company's retail sales, including the China joint venture, rose 21% to 1.07 lakh units in the second quarter, with all regions reporting growth in sales, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The dispatches to dealerships, excluding the China joint venture, rose 29% year-on-year and 4% sequentially to 96,817 units.