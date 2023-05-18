Jack Ma-Backed Ant Profit Falls 56% Amid Overhaul

The Hangzhou-based company contributed nearly 3.18 billion yuan ($452 million) in profit to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in the three months ended Dec. 31, a filing showed Thursday. Based on Alibaba’s one-third stake in Ant, that translates to an estimated 9.6 billion yuan in profit for Ant. That compares with an 83% fall in the previous quarter. Ant’s earnings lag a quarter behind Alibaba’s.