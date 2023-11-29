Jack Ma Urges Alibaba To ‘Correct Course’ In Rare Internal Memo

PDD’s market value at $176 billion is now within striking distance of Alibaba’s $190 billion, a once-unthinkable shift in fortunes. Part of that meteoric ascent stems from Temu, which in just over a year has overtaken Shein in sales and is now regarded as one of the more disruptive forces in global e-commerce. The site — which follows the same strategy of cut-rate pricing employed by arch-foe Shein as well as PDD’s own domestic app Pinduoduo — has expanded operations into scores of countries.