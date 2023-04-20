J&J Wins Pause Of Baby Powder Trials, Must Face New Suits

US Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan said Thursday the company won’t have to go to trial over any talc lawsuits for at least 60 days, but new lawsuits can be filed. Kaplan also said lawyers suing on behalf of tens of thousands of people can begin preparing their cases for the first time since late 2021. The limited pause is in trials is designed to give J&J’s bankrupt unit, LTL Management, time to try to win court approval of an $8.9 billion settlement.