It's A Good Time To Nibble On Stocks, Says This Fund Manager
It is now a good time to "make" money by slowly nibbling into the market, as per the expert.
That's according to veteran fund manager Rajesh Bhatia, who has changed his outlook, acknowledging that a global slowdown will bring down valuations.
Excess liquidity, which was driving the market, had to be reversed after the pandemic and interest rates needed to be raised, Bhatia, chief investment officer at ITI Asset Management Ltd., told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview. That led to correction in valuations with 12-month forward earnings looking 17 or 18 times, said Bhatia, who has been cautious since October 2021.
The market has seen a 500 basis points increase in interest rates globally and accidents are bound to happen, he said.
There could be challenges like the Silicon Valley Bank crisis which could lead to risk aversion and tightening of financial conditions and an eventual economic slowdown. This could also get interest rates to reverse, he said.
But Bhatia does not see this as a time to be "aggressive" on equities, predicting a downside pain before interest rates reverse. He advises to be stock specific rather than focusing on sectors.
Best returns are made when you don't only do well in terms of EPS but also PE.Rajesh Bhatia
What To Buy Or Avoid?
Bhatia suggests avoiding global cyclicals and high price-to-ratio stocks like paints or diagnostics that are witnessing increased competition and have borrowers who excessively depend on the wholesale market.
According to him, there are the reasons for being optimistic about information technology as:
IT stocks have corrected fairly.
Sales haven't been down in a long time.
Top line is sharply cyclical.
There are opportunities in India with the increase in digitisation in next five years.
Cost metrics are in sync with their top line, hinting at erosion in manpower cost.
Price increase alongside recognition of the problem of inflation even in the U.S.
He also finds the defence sector "attractive" from a five- to 10-year perspective.