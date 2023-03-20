It's A Good Time To Nibble On Stocks, Says This Fund Manager

Now is a good time to make money by slowly nibbling into the market.

That's according to veteran fund manager Rajesh Bhatia, who has changed his outlook, acknowledging that a global slowdown will bring down valuations.

Excess liquidity, which was driving the market, had to be reversed after the pandemic and interest rates needed to be raised, Bhatia, chief investment officer at ITI Asset Management Ltd., told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview. That led to correction in valuations with 12-month forward earnings looking 17 or 18 times, said Bhatia, who has been cautious since October 2021.