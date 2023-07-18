Income Tax Return: I-T Department Clarifies Inoperative PAN Issue For NRIs/OCIs

In case any of these actions were not performed, then the PAN is rendered inoperative.

The department requests NRIs in such situations to intimate their residential status to their respective JAO with all essential documents and update their residential status in the PAN database. JAO details are available here-- https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices

“The OCIs/foreign citizens are requested to intimate their residential status to their respective JAO along with supporting documents with a request to update their residential status in the PAN database,” said the IT department.