ITR Filing 2023: What Professionals Need To Do To Ease The Process

Every professional or person who has a business has a dual responsibility, where one part relates to the completion of the requirements related to the business or profession, and the other one relates to the personal details.

When the individual is filing their personal tax return, they need to ensure that the business or professional income details are correctly incorporated in their returns.

This is an area where there can be a lot of problems because the figure has to match between what has been shown in the returns of the business or profession, and what they are showing in their individual books.

The nature of the entity that is being used to run the business is also important because it will determine the type of income that is coming in and the impact that this will have on their tax liability.

Some incomes like salary from a partnership firm or dividends from a company are taxable in their hands, while others, such as profit from a partnership firm are tax-free because they have already been taxed in the hands of the business entity.