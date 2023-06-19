ITR Filing 2023: Small Mistakes Salaried Taxpayers Should Avoid When Filing Tax Returns

There are times when the taxpayer thinks that only big amounts matter when it comes to filing their tax returns. On the contrary, every income, no matter how small, must be disclosed in the returns.

With that in mind, the taxpayer must make the effort to take note of various types of income earned. This must then be mentioned clearly.

Many times, people ignore income—sometimes as low as Rs 1,000—leading to a mismatch with the information available with the tax department, and a notice is sent asking the taxpayer to explain it.