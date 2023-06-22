ITR Filing 2023: Five Types Of Income Often Missed In Tax Returns
Missing out on a few small details results in an undesirable notice from the tax department.
The tax filing process is about checking all the boxes. And often, missing out on a few small details results in an undesirable notice from the tax department. So, it is essential to take proper care and pay attention at the initial stage itself. The five most common income sources that are missed by taxpayers are as follows:
Income Under A Minor’s Name
People often invest on behalf of a minor. Usually this is in the form of a bank deposit that is opened in the name of the child with the parent as the guardian. In the rush to meet the deadline for the tax-filing process, earnings from these investments are often missed out.
The investments and bank account in the name of the minor might be earning some interest and this has to be clubbed with the income of the parent. The parent whose Permanent Account Number is used with the investment or the account needs to show this along with their own income though there is a deduction of Rs 1,500 available for such clubbing of minors' income.
Tax-Free Income
There are quite a few investments that yield tax-free returns. These can include proceeds from tax-free bonds or even income that falls within the ambit of specific sections of the Income Tax Act like interest on the Public Provident Fund.
The thing is, while this income is tax free, that doesn’t mean that it does not have to be shown in the tax return. There is a section in the return, which should reflect the total of such income. It becomes even more imperative as income from these sources increases over the years.
Savings Bank Interest
This is one source of income that is most commonly left out. Over the years banks have reduced the interest offered on savings bank accounts. As a result, the interest earned is usually much lower than that received from other sources.
A deduction of up to Rs 10,000 per year can be claimed for such interest under Section 80TTA of the Income Tax Act. So, even if the effective tax impact is nil, it still has to be accounted for.
Not including savings bank interest could result in a discrepancy in the information available with the tax department and this is usually enough to warrant a notice.
Foreign Investment Income
Several taxpayers have some sort of foreign investment that they have made. This is either in the form of direct equity holdings or foreign funds and even, in some instances, residential property abroad. These investments and the earnings they have yielded must be disclosed at the appropriate place in the returns.
Accrued Interest
This is income that is earned, but not received. This can be on account of the investment being a cumulative deposit or a bond where the interest will only be paid out on maturity.
However, this income could have tax deducted at source and so, it is essential that it is shown in the tax return.
(The writer is founder, Moneyeduschool)