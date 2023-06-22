ITR Filing 2023: Five Types Of Income Often Missed In Tax Returns

People often invest on behalf of a minor. Usually this is in the form of a bank deposit that is opened in the name of the child with the parent as the guardian. In the rush to meet the deadline for the tax-filing process, earnings from these investments are often missed out.

The investments and bank account in the name of the minor might be earning some interest and this has to be clubbed with the income of the parent. The parent whose Permanent Account Number is used with the investment or the account needs to show this along with their own income though there is a deduction of Rs 1,500 available for such clubbing of minors' income.