ITI Rises Over 6% To A Record After NABL Accreditation For EMC Lab

Shares of ITI Ltd. rose over 6% to hit a record high on Wednesday after its Bangalore Electromagnetic Compatibility Laboratory received accreditation for electrical testing from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

EMC Lab has obtained renewal of NABL accreditation for the EMI/EMC Lab and fresh accreditation for the Safety Lab. Certification validity is for two years up to Aug. 26, 2025, according to the exchange filing on Tuesday.

"ITI has set up state-of-the-art electromagnetic compatibility and electromagnetic interference testing facilities at its ITI Bangalore plant, where many customers leverage the testing expertise of ITI," the filing said.

Electromagnetic compatibility testing measures the ability of equipment or systems to function satisfactorily in their electromagnetic environment without introducing intolerable electromagnetic disturbances to anything in that environment.