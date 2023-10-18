ITI Rises Over 6% To A Record After NABL Accreditation For EMC Lab
Shares of ITI Ltd. rose over 6% to hit a record high on Wednesday after its Bangalore Electromagnetic Compatibility Laboratory received accreditation for electrical testing from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.
EMC Lab has obtained renewal of NABL accreditation for the EMI/EMC Lab and fresh accreditation for the Safety Lab. Certification validity is for two years up to Aug. 26, 2025, according to the exchange filing on Tuesday.
"ITI has set up state-of-the-art electromagnetic compatibility and electromagnetic interference testing facilities at its ITI Bangalore plant, where many customers leverage the testing expertise of ITI," the filing said.
Electromagnetic compatibility testing measures the ability of equipment or systems to function satisfactorily in their electromagnetic environment without introducing intolerable electromagnetic disturbances to anything in that environment.
Shares of the company rose as much as 6.55% to Rs 337.50 apiece, hitting a record high. It has risen 60.16% in one month, according to Bloomberg data.
The stock pared the early gains and is trading 0.06% higher at Rs 316.95 apiece, compared to a 0.23% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:51 a.m.
It has risen 205.74% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 88, suggesting the stock may be overbought.