ITD Cementation Bags Rs 1,001 Crore Contract In Andhra Pradesh
ITD Cementation India is a leading engineering and construction company.
ITD Cementation India Ltd. secured a contract worth Rs 1,001 crore for the civil and hydromechanical works of a 500-megawatt hydel power pumped storage project in Andhra Pradesh.
Shares of ITD Cementation India closed 0.06% lower at Rs 270.45 apiece on the BSE as compared with a 0.13% rise in the benchmark Sensex.
