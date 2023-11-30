BQPrimeBusiness NewsITD Cementation Bags Rs 1,001 Crore Contract In Andhra Pradesh
ADVERTISEMENT

ITD Cementation Bags Rs 1,001 Crore Contract In Andhra Pradesh

ITD Cementation India is a leading engineering and construction company.

30 Nov 2023, 08:07 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: ITD Cementation website)</p></div>
(Source: ITD Cementation website)

ITD Cementation India Ltd. secured a contract worth Rs 1,001 crore for the civil and hydromechanical works of a 500-megawatt hydel power pumped storage project in Andhra Pradesh.

ITD Cementation is a leading engineering and construction company that undertakes heavy civil, infrastructure, engineering, procurement and construction business.

Shares of ITD Cementation India closed 0.06% lower at Rs 270.45 apiece on the BSE as compared with a 0.13% rise in the benchmark Sensex.

ALSO READ

ITD Cementation Expects Over 40% Revenue Growth In FY24

Opinion
ITD Cementation Expects Over 40% Revenue Growth In FY24
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT