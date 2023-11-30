ITD Cementation Bags Rs 1,001 Crore Contract In Andhra Pradesh

ITD Cementation India Ltd. secured a contract worth Rs 1,001 crore for the civil and hydromechanical works of a 500-megawatt hydel power pumped storage project in Andhra Pradesh.

ITD Cementation is a leading engineering and construction company that undertakes heavy civil, infrastructure, engineering, procurement and construction business.

Shares of ITD Cementation India closed 0.06% lower at Rs 270.45 apiece on the BSE as compared with a 0.13% rise in the benchmark Sensex.