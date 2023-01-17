ITC To Buy Snacking Brand Yoga Bar

ITC Ltd. has increased its bet on nutrition-rich food with the acquisition of eight-year-old direct-to-consumer healthy snacking brand—Yoga Bar.

The tobacco-to-noodles maker will buy out the company in one or more tranches over a period of 3-4 years, according to its exchange filing.

It will buy 47.5% stake in Yoga Bar's parent Sproutlife Foods Pvt. by March. Initially, it will invest Rs 175 crore through primary subscription and secondary purchases for acquisition of 39.4% of the paid-up share capital on a fully diluted basis, which is expected to be completed by Feb. 15.

The company will infuse another Rs 80 crore by March 2025.

"The balance stake will be acquired, basis pre-defined valuation criteria, subject to other conditions agreed to in the binding documents," it said.

This will be done within three months from the date on which Sproutlife declares the audited financial statements for the fiscal ending March 2026.

"We believe that this investment aligns with ITC's food business' aspiration to build a formidable portfolio in the nutrition-led healthy foods space," said Hemant Malik, chief executive officer of the foods division at ITC.

Yoga Bar is expected to be rapidly scaled up, leveraging ITC's enterprise strengths in areas such as sales and distribution, sourcing, product development, and digital to offer healthy consumer choices, he said.