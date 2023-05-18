ITC Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates On FMCG Sales, Margin Expands
ITC's Q4 net profit rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 5,175.48 crore.
ITC Ltd.’s quarterly profit rose, surpassing analyst estimates, aided by its fast-moving consumer goods and hotel verticals, even as the farm business took a hit.
Net profit attributable to the owner of Aashirvaad and Sunfeast brands—also India’s largest cigarette maker—rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 5,175.48 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 4,731.2 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
ITC Q4 FY23 Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 7% to Rs 19,058.29 crore as against an estimate of Rs 16,403.3 crore.
Ebitda up 18% to Rs 6,624 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 6,382.47 crore.
Margin at 34.8% vs. 31.5% and an estimate of 38.9%.
Revenue from fast-moving consumer goods businesses rose 19.3% to Rs 4,951.17 crore.
Cigarette sales increased 12.6% to Rs 8,082.26 crore.
Hotel revenue nearly doubled to Rs 808.72 crore.
Agribusiness saw a decline of 17.5% in sales to Rs 3,607.3 crore.
Paperboard, paper, and packaging sales rose 1.75% to Rs 2,221 crore.
Shares of ITC fell 1.77% on the BSE after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.22% decline in the Nifty 50.