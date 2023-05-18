ITC Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates On FMCG Sales, Margin Expands

ITC Ltd.’s quarterly profit rose, surpassing analyst estimates, aided by its fast-moving consumer goods and hotel verticals, even as the farm business took a hit.

Net profit attributable to the owner of Aashirvaad and Sunfeast brands—also India’s largest cigarette maker—rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 5,175.48 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 4,731.2 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.