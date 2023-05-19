ITC Q4 Result Review: Analysts Raise Target Price On Robust Earnings Trajectory

Shares of ITC Ltd. tanked on profit-booking after the cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate posted a healthy set of numbers and analysts upped their target price, expecting the company's robust earnings trajectory to sustain.

India’s largest cigarette maker's net profit rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 5,175.48 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. Revenue rose 7% to Rs 19,058.3 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 16,403.3 crore.

Other Highlights

Ebitda rose 18% to Rs 6,624 crore, compared with an estimate of Rs 6,382.5 crore.

Margin at 34.8% vs. 31.5%, against an estimate of 38.9%.

The company's topline growth was driven by a strong performance in cigarettes, other fast-moving consumer goods, and hotel businesses.

Net revenue for the cigarette business grew by 13.7% year-on-year, with underlying volume growth of 12%. The business continues to see sustained volume clawback from illicit trade, further supported by recent innovations, enhanced product availability, and premiumisation.

The FMCG-others segment also reported robust growth at 19.4% year-on-year. Growth in this segment was driven by staples, biscuits, snacks, noodles, and beverages. FMCG Ebitda margins were up three percentage points to 12%—an all-time high, even after adjusting for the past benefits received under the product-linked incentive scheme in Q4.

Revenue from hotel business doubled year-on-year on a low base, with EBIT margin at 26%, a multiyear high and above analysts' estimates. Revenue generated per room is now well ahead of pre-pandemic levels, with better occupancy.

However, the paperboard and farm businesses were weak.

Revenue from agriculture businesses declined 18% over the previous year due to restrictions on wheat exports. Ex-wheat exports, the revenue was up 20%.

Paperboard's revenue grew only 2% over the last year, with its EBIT margin declining six percentage points sequentially to 20%, both below estimates.

Part of the miss was due to a planned shutdown of the pulp mill for capacity expansion. The softening of pulp prices, weak global demand, and high base also impacted performance, according to the company.

At a time when uncertainty looms over the industry due to high inflation, unpredictable monsoons, and continued weak rural sales, analysts say that ITC’s earnings show in the last couple of years has shined like a beacon. Even in the quarters ahead, ITC is expected to perform better than its peers.

Shares of the company tanked as much as 2% to Rs 411.95 apiece in early morning trade. It, however, recouped some losses later in the day.

Of the 38 analysts tracking the company, 35 maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of the consensus price target implies a potential upside of 9.5% over the next 12 months.