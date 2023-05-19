ITC Q4 Result Review: Analysts Raise Target Price On Robust Earnings Trajectory
The company's topline growth was driven by a strong performance in cigarettes, other FMCG and hotels businesses.
Shares of ITC Ltd. tanked on profit-booking after the cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate posted a healthy set of numbers and analysts upped their target price, expecting the company's robust earnings trajectory to sustain.
India’s largest cigarette maker's net profit rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 5,175.48 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. Revenue rose 7% to Rs 19,058.3 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 16,403.3 crore.
Other Highlights
Ebitda rose 18% to Rs 6,624 crore, compared with an estimate of Rs 6,382.5 crore.
Margin at 34.8% vs. 31.5%, against an estimate of 38.9%.
The company's topline growth was driven by a strong performance in cigarettes, other fast-moving consumer goods, and hotel businesses.
Net revenue for the cigarette business grew by 13.7% year-on-year, with underlying volume growth of 12%. The business continues to see sustained volume clawback from illicit trade, further supported by recent innovations, enhanced product availability, and premiumisation.
The FMCG-others segment also reported robust growth at 19.4% year-on-year. Growth in this segment was driven by staples, biscuits, snacks, noodles, and beverages. FMCG Ebitda margins were up three percentage points to 12%—an all-time high, even after adjusting for the past benefits received under the product-linked incentive scheme in Q4.
Revenue from hotel business doubled year-on-year on a low base, with EBIT margin at 26%, a multiyear high and above analysts' estimates. Revenue generated per room is now well ahead of pre-pandemic levels, with better occupancy.
However, the paperboard and farm businesses were weak.
Revenue from agriculture businesses declined 18% over the previous year due to restrictions on wheat exports. Ex-wheat exports, the revenue was up 20%.
Paperboard's revenue grew only 2% over the last year, with its EBIT margin declining six percentage points sequentially to 20%, both below estimates.
Part of the miss was due to a planned shutdown of the pulp mill for capacity expansion. The softening of pulp prices, weak global demand, and high base also impacted performance, according to the company.
At a time when uncertainty looms over the industry due to high inflation, unpredictable monsoons, and continued weak rural sales, analysts say that ITC’s earnings show in the last couple of years has shined like a beacon. Even in the quarters ahead, ITC is expected to perform better than its peers.
Shares of the company tanked as much as 2% to Rs 411.95 apiece in early morning trade. It, however, recouped some losses later in the day.
Of the 38 analysts tracking the company, 35 maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of the consensus price target implies a potential upside of 9.5% over the next 12 months.
Here's what brokerages have to say about ITC Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 results:
Jefferies
Maintains 'buy' with a revised target price of Rs 520 apiece from Rs 450 earlier, implying a potential upside of 22%.
ITC ended the year on a high with 12% year-on-year cigarette volume growth during Q4. FY23 was also near a decade high as legitimate industries continue to gain share.
With only a modest 2% tax hike in the budget, ITC should see continued momentum in the cigarette business, even as other segments also do well.
Going into FY24, ITC appears to be well-placed across its businesses.
Raised earnings per share by 1–2%, marking the fourth straight quarter of EPS upgrades.
Downside catalysts: With the sharp rise in taxation (GST or NCCD), a certain set of ESG investors can no longer invest in tobacco due to their ESG focus.
ICICI Direct
Retains 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 per share (earlier: Rs 450), implying a potential upside of 19%.
Stable taxation in cigarettes, as well as strong traction in high-priced cigarettes, is leading to high volume growth and market share gains.
The brokerage expects the company to achieve its target operating margin expansion by 100–150 basis points every year by leveraging its strong FMCG brands through extension in many food adjacencies.
The hotel business is also expected to continue to grow at a faster pace in the medium term, with significant improvements in mobility post-Covid.
Remains positive on the long-term growth outlook for the company.
Key trigger for future price performance: The FMCG business has seen a four-year sales CAGR of 11.2%, which is faster compared to many other FMCG companies.
ITC’s share price has given a return of 53% in the last five years (from Rs 272 in May 2018 to Rs 420 in May 2023).
The brokerage raised ITC's cigarette volume growth estimate from 5% to 8% for FY24, considering market share gains from illicit cigarettes as well as strong growth in high-priced cigarettes.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Maintains 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 485 per share, implying a potential upside of 16%.
Unlike its peers in the staples category, ITC has reported consistent and impressive performance in its other FMCG businesses.
The stock has done exceptionally well, with 60% appreciation since June last year, while consumer peers, both staples and recently discretionaries, have struggled.
ITC’s dividend yield is healthy at 3.5–4%, despite the stock price appreciation.
ITC’s earnings outlook is better compared to other large-cap staples players in FY24 and FY25. The brokerage expects an EPS CAGR of 15% over the next two years.
The key challenges for ITC—an extremely punitive tax regime of the past, Covid-related disruption, and commodity cost inflation—now seem to be receding.
Market coverage has now stepped up to 2.1 times pre-pandemic levels. The rural stockist network grew 1.2 times over the previous year.