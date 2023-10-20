ITC Q2 Results Review: Analysts See Better Earnings Outlook Than Peers

Most analysts say ITC Ltd. has a better earnings outlook than peers after the cigarettes-to-hotels company reported its second-quarter results largely in line with expectations.

After several quarters of beating consensus estimates with double-digit growth, ITC saw a tepid July–September quarter, with Ebitda growth at only 3% year-on-year. Yet, its "earnings visibility" remains better than that of peers, analysts said, while retaining a 'buy' rating on the stock.

Analysts, however, cut ITC's earnings per share guidance, taking note of missed margins.