ITC Q2 Results Review: Analysts See Better Earnings Outlook Than Peers
Taking note of the miss on margins, however, the brokerages cut ITC's earnings per share guidance.
Most analysts say ITC Ltd. has a better earnings outlook than peers after the cigarettes-to-hotels company reported its second-quarter results largely in line with expectations.
After several quarters of beating consensus estimates with double-digit growth, ITC saw a tepid July–September quarter, with Ebitda growth at only 3% year-on-year. Yet, its "earnings visibility" remains better than that of peers, analysts said, while retaining a 'buy' rating on the stock.
Analysts, however, cut ITC's earnings per share guidance, taking note of missed margins.
ITC Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.5% at Rs 17,774.45 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 17,589.24 crore).
Ebitda up 3.11% to Rs 6,454.24 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,558.42 crore).
Margin at 36.3% versus 36.6%. (Bloomberg estimate: 37.3%).
Net profit up 6.11% at Rs 4,955.9 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,973.93 crore).
"The overall earning miss was entirely due to paperboards, which should get better ahead," Jefferies said.
ITC's FMCG segment was impacted due to inflation-led subdued demand. The company also faces heightened competition from local and regional players like the other FMCG companies amid commodity price deflation.
While pressure on margins is expected to continue in the near-term, the company's revenue momentum to remain intact, according to analysts.
Of the 38 analysts tracking the company, 34 have a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12.5%.
Here’s what brokerages have to say about ITC's Q2 results:
Jefferies:
Retain the 'buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 530 apiece, implying a potential upside of 17%.
It, however, cut EPS estimates by 1-2% to reflect a Q2 miss.
The overall earning miss was entirely due to paperboards, which should get better ahead.
Cigarette volume growth also moderated to a multi-quarter low (4% YoY), although it appears impressive in the context of a similar or even lower level for FMCG peers.
While earnings growth should moderate ahead, valuations at 25 times P/E appear palatable in a sector that enjoys excessive premiums.
Upside catalysts: volume growth in the cigarette business as ITC regains share from illicit trade; margin expansion in the new FMCG business led by cost optimisation.
Downside catalyst: Sharp rise in taxation – GST or NCCD.
Motilal Oswal
Maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 535 per share, implying a potential upside of 19%.
At a time when uncertainty looms over the industry, led by high inflation, unpredictable monsoons, and continued weak rural sales, ITC’s recovery in cigarette volumes offers decent earnings visibility at reasonable valuations and an attractive dividend yield.
The near-term margin would remain under pressure due to cost inflation, but ITC's earnings visibility remains better than that of peers.
There are no material changes to our EPS estimates for FY24 and FY25.
ITC demonstrated a healthy 23.5% EPS growth in FY23, and it is expected to report an EPS CAGR of 12% over the next two years as well.
ITC’s earnings outlook is better than other large-cap staple players in FY25 and also in terms of a two-year CAGR ending FY24.
Nuvama Institutional Equities
Retains a 'buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 560 apiece, implying a potential upside of 24.4%.
Remain positive on ITC’s FY24E revenue momentum, with major segments doing well.
The brokerage also said that ITC remains an 'outperformer' within the sector.
ITC’s cigarette EBIT growth will remain resilient, and FMCG’s profitability will surge to sustain
The high incidence of taxation and strict regulatory norms on cigarette usage in public and packaging pose a threat to cigarette volume growth.
The growing contraband market for cigarettes also poses a significant threat to the cigarette business.
A slowdown in the macroeconomic environment is a major threat to hotel business. The SUUTI stake sale is a likely overhang on the stock.
Nirmal Bang
Maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 525 per share, implying a potential upside of 17%.
Cigarette EBIT growth was healthy at 8% YoY and is expected to be healthy in the subsequent quarters.
There is no material change in our EPS forecasts for FY24E and FY25E.
Riding on the back of an EPS CAGR of 11% over the preceding four years, ITC’s net profit growth does seem to have turned the corner after the struggles of the past. earnings CAGR during FY23–FY25E is likely to be 12%.
The value unlocking from the hotel business demerger is a welcome move, especially if it is eventually followed by the demerger of the other FMCG and IT Services businesses as well. If the same fructifies, re-rating will be sharper going forward.