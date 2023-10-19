ITC Q2 Results: Profit Up 6.1% At Rs 4,955.9 Crore
The consolidated profit of India’s largest cigarette maker increased 6.11% to Rs 4,955.9 crore.
ITC Ltd.'s second quarter profit rose while its margin came in marginally lower than estimates on account of continued input cost inflation.
The consolidated profit of India’s largest cigarette maker increased 6.11% to Rs 4,955.9 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 4,973.93 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
ITC Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.5% at Rs 17,774.45 crore, against an estimate of Rs 18,608 crore.
Ebitda up 3.11% to Rs 6,454.24 crore vs Rs 6,259.1 crore. Analysts had forecast it at Rs 6,509.4 crore.
Margin at 36.3% versus 36.6%, as against an estimate of 36.7%.
Segmental Revenue Q2 FY24
FMCG-Cigarettes business grew 9.07% to Rs 8,328.21 crore.
FMCG-Others business rose 8.35% to Rs 5,303.25 crore.
Hotels segment rose 20.45% to Rs 675 crore.
Agri business fell 1.26% to Rs 3,987.79 crore.
Others grew 13.84% to Rs 912.71 crore.
(Corrects an earlier version which misstated the revenue figure)