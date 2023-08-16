ITC Q1 Results Review: Analysts Raise Target Price Citing 'High Earning Visibility'

Most brokerages hiked their target price on ITC Ltd., citing 'high earnings visibility' due to expectations of volume growth in the cigarette business.

Analysts cited the recovery of cigarette business market share from illicit trades, price increases, a moderate cigarette tax, and an attractive valuation for their optimism.

The cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate's net profit rose 16% year-on-year to Rs 5,104.9 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing.

However, its revenue fell 6% to Rs 18,639.5 crore, as the company's agriculture business faced setbacks, on account of restrictions on wheat exports and as the paper segment was affected by weak demand, competition from China, and a decline in global pulp prices. Excluding agro, revenue rose 11%.

ITC Ltd. Q1 FY24 Highlights

Ebitda rose 10% to Rs 6,670.1 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,204.3 crore).

Margin at 35.8% versus 30.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 37.2%).

Segment-wise, sales from the cigarette business grew 11%, with underlying volume growth estimated at 8%. The management continues to highlight volume recovery from illicit trade as a key driver, further supported by better product availability, innovations, and premiumisation.

Fast-moving consumer goods revenue grew 16% to cross the Rs 5,000 crore-mark for the first time ever.

In hotels, revenue grew 7.6%, missing analyst estimates. The management attributed this to lower occupancy, due to fewer wedding dates in Q1.

Nonetheless, the hotel segment’s margin expanded 140 basis points to 33.9%, on the back of higher revenue per available room and food and beverage packages.

Further, the board of ITC has also approved the hotel demerger, with a share entitlement ratio of 10:1 for the demerged entity, wherein for every 10 shares of ITC, shareholders will get one share of the new entity.

Analysts see this as a positive move for keeping the share price considerable. ITC Hotels’ share price is estimated to be Rs 108. The demerger process will take about 15 months to complete, and ITC Hotels will likely be listed by November 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Revenue from agriculture businesses declined 24% over the previous year to Rs 5,727 crore. Ex-wheat exports, the revenue was up 31%.

Paperboard, paper and packaging revenue fell 6.46% to Rs 2,120.8 crore.