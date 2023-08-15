ITC Q1 Profit Rises, Vodafone Net Loss Widens — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Monday.
ITC Ltd.'s consolidated net profit in the first quarter rose and beat analysts' estimates owing to growth in the cigarette, hotel, and fast-moving consumer goods businesses.
The profit increased 16% to Rs 5,104.9 crore in the quarter under review, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 4,807.33 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue declined 6% to Rs 18,639.5 crore in April-June as compared with Rs 19,831.3 crore in the year ago quarter.
Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. reported revenue growth in the April-June quarter even as its losses widened sequentially.
Revenue rose 1.16% over the previous three months to Rs 10,655 crore in the first quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 10,629 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Net loss widened sequentially to Rs 7,840 crore from Rs 6,419 crore.
ITC Q1 FY24 (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue down 6% at Rs 18,639.5 crore vs. Rs 19,831.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16,657.5 crore).
Ebitda up 10% at Rs 6,670.07 crore vs. Rs 6,077.13 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,204.3 crore).
Margin at 35.8% vs. 30.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 37.2%).
Net profit is up 16% at Rs 5,104.9 crore vs. Rs 4,389.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,807.33 crore).
Vodafone Idea Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.16% at Rs 10,655 crore vs. Rs 10,532 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,629 crore).
Net loss of Rs 7,840 crore vs. a net loss of Rs 6,419 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,043 crore).
Ebitda down 1.26% at Rs 4,157 crore vs. Rs 4,210.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,290.3 crore).
Margin at 39.01% vs. 39.97% (Bloomberg estimate: 40.30%).
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.34% at Rs 763.61 crore vs. Rs 609.25 crore.
Ebitda up 36.43% at Rs 82.65 crore vs. Rs 60.58 crore.
Margin at 10.82% vs. 9.94%
Net profit is up 31.61% at Rs 49.71 crore vs. Rs 37.77 crore.
Aster DM Healthcare Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.78% at Rs 3,215.27 crore vs. Rs 2,662.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,065.40 crore).
Ebitda up 32.70% at Rs 387.61 crore vs. Rs 292.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 343.90 crore).
Margin at 12.06% vs. 10.97% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs. 11.20%)
Net profit is down 92.85% at Rs 4.9 crore vs. Rs 68.54 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 39.2 crore).
Garware Technical Fibres Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.95% at Rs 325.67 crore vs. Rs 304.50 crore.
Ebitda up 43.29% at Rs 58.22 crore vs. Rs 40.63 crore.
Margin at 17.88% vs. 13.34%
Net profit is up 52.39% at Rs 42.96 crore vs. Rs 28.19 crore.
GMR Airports Infrastructure Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 40.20% at Rs 2,017.63 crore vs. Rs 1,439.07 crore.
Ebitda up 77.50% at Rs 752.52 crore vs. Rs 423.96 crore.
Margin at 37.30% vs. 29.46%.
Net profit of Rs 16.84 crore vs. net loss of Rs 112.99 crore
Hindustan Copper Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.47% at Rs 370.94 crore versus Rs 348.39 crore.
Ebitda down 27.27% at Rs 92.11 crore versus Rs 126.64 crore.
Margin at 24.83% versus 36.35%.
Net profit is down 17.17% at Rs 47.28 crore versus Rs 57.08 crore.
Hindustan Oil Exploration Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 100.33% at Rs 187.15 crore vs. Rs 934.22 crore.
Ebitda up 100.92% at Rs 109.72 crore vs. Rs 54.61 crore.
Margin at 58.63% vs. 58.46%
Net profit is up 104.23% at Rs 66.07 crore vs. Rs 32.35 crore.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8.42% at Rs 1,900.38 crore vs. Rs 2,075.21 crore.
Ebitda down 7.55% at Rs 1,753.4 crore vs. Rs 1,896.53 crore.
Net profit is up 3.33% at Rs 296.19 crore vs. Rs 286.64 crore.
KNR Constructions Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.06% at Rs 981.02 crore vs. Rs 980.45 crore.
Ebitda up 2.12% at Rs 215.74 crore vs. Rs 211.26 crore.
Margin at 21.99% vs. 21.55%
Net profit is up 9.34% at Rs 110.26 crore vs. Rs 100.84 crore.
Swan Energy Q1 FY24 (consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 208.89% at Rs 804.30 crore vs. Rs 260.38 crore.
Ebitda up 43.23 times at Rs 237.35 crore vs. Rs 5.49 crore.
Margin at 29.51% vs. 2.11%.
Net profit of Rs 72.95 crore vs. net loss of Rs 26.35 crore