ITC Q1 Profit Rises, Vodafone Net Loss Widens — Earnings Wrap

ITC Ltd.'s consolidated net profit in the first quarter rose and beat analysts' estimates owing to growth in the cigarette, hotel, and fast-moving consumer goods businesses.

The profit increased 16% to Rs 5,104.9 crore in the quarter under review, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 4,807.33 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue declined 6% to Rs 18,639.5 crore in April-June as compared with Rs 19,831.3 crore in the year ago quarter.