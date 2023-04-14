BQPrimeBusiness NewsITC Plans To Add Three Properties Under Welcomhotel Brand
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

ITC Plans To Add Three Properties Under Welcomhotel Brand

ITC's brand Welcomhotel is planning to add three more properties in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

14 Apr 2023, 9:20 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ITC Ltd.'s R&amp;D Centre in Bengaluru. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
ITC Ltd.'s R&D Centre in Bengaluru. (Source: Company website)
ADVERTISEMENT

ITC Hotel Group's upper upscale brand Welcomhotel is planning to add three more properties in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Recently, ITC inked a deal to open 136-room Welcomhotel Gwalior, which is spread over 7 acres and slated to open by 2025, the hospitality company said in a statement.

The firm will be opening a 46-key hotel in Manali in a few months, it added.

The company will also open a hotel in Dehradun under a management contract with Unique Hotels and Restaurants. The existing property is in the process of being converted into a 78-key hotel.

"The signing of more properties under the upper upscale Brand Welcomhotel is in line with ITC Hotels' expansion plan to take our brand and services to tier II markets in addition to prime metro cities," ITC Hotels Divisional Chief Executive Anil Chadha said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT