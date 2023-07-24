ITC Dethrones HUL To Become No. 1 Consumer Stock

ITC, which primarily makes money by selling cigarettes but also holds interests in hotels, paper and consumer staples industries, saw its valuation jump above 6.1 trillion rupees ($74 billion) for the first time ever on an intraday basis Monday, surpassing Hindustan Unilever’s 6.09 trillion rupees. The cigarette maker has rallied more than 70% in the last 12 months to outperform all other Nifty 50 stocks.