ITC Brings Sachet Revolution To Cigarettes

ITC Ltd. is quietly pioneering a sachet blitz for its cigarette business, emulating consumer goods companies, to counter illicit trade, a potential ban in the sale of loose sticks and higher taxes.

The country's largest tobacco manufacturer has rolled out the smallest variant of its premium brand Gold Flake—Mixpods—in target markets like Mumbai. This pack contains five 84-mm sticks and is priced at Rs 82.5.

ITC has also launched a five-stick pack of Gold Flake Premium and Capstan Special, according to its second-quarter investor presentation. The company is currently running a pilot before launching these small packs nationally.

ITC has yet to respond to BQ Prime's queries.

The Kolkata-based conglomerate has sught to diversify beyond cigarettes, expanding into multiple businesses ranging from hotels and technology to fast-moving consumer goods. Yet, cigarettes remain its core business, accounting for 40% of revenues and about 80% of Ebitda at the 113-year-old company.

ITC expects the country's legal tobacco market to expand as consumers switch to cigarettes from alternatives such as chewable tobacco. Just as the 'Sachet Revolution' of the 1980s helped FMCG makers expand into rural markets, these smaller packs could help ITC gain market share as demand grows.

So far in FY23, the legal cigarette players have gained significant market share from the illegal players in the absence of a tax hike for the past few years, according to commentary from cigarette companies.

ITC, being the largest legal player, was a key beneficiary. The gradual normalisation of economic activity, combined with strategic portfolio intervention, also helped its volumes exceed pre-pandemic levels.