IT Tariffs: India To File Appeal In May Against WTO Panel Ruling — BQ Exclusive

Certain items like smartphones and updated electric wireless network technology were not in existence when India signed the Information Technology Agreement back in 1997, said one of the officials quoted above.

The argument raises the question whether the country is bound by the schedule of concessions for newly developed products, to which it never intended to apply a nil-bound rate when it signed the agreement.

The ITA was originally concluded by 29 participants at a Singapore Ministerial Conference in December 1996. According to the WTO website, since then, the number of participants has grown to 82, representing about 97% of world trade in IT products.

The agreement calls for zero duty on a host of IT products. It was later expanded to cover an additional 201 products in 2015.

India argues that the products currently under levy were only subsequently defined and that India, under the World Customs Organisation, wanted an 'errata' that these items are not covered but that was not published, the official mentioned above said.

An 'errata' refers to an error. According to the panel report, India's arguments include the existence of an 'error' in the transposition of its schedule of concessions.