IT Sector Attrition To Fall, Steady Hiring Likely In Next 18 Months, Says TeamLease

While hiring in the technology sector witnessed volatility in recent months, attrition has come down and steady intake is expected over the next 18 months, according to Rituparna Chakraborty of TeamLease Services.

"We recently reported, maybe a couple of quarters back, that attrition levels were 27%. That's probably not the case anymore," Chakraborty, the co-founder and executive director of the recruitment services company, told BQ Prime.

Chakraborty highlighted that employees in such organisations are retaining their jobs, keeping in mind the uncertainties that may arise in the technology sector.

According to her, the managements are also keen to retain existing talent. The constant process of hiring and re-hiring is extremely unproductive for organisations, Chakraborty said.

"Any irrationalities that we noticed maybe two-three quarters back is a thing of the past now. I believe for the next 18 months, this is going to be the approach of most tech sectors."

However, it would be wrong to say that hiring has come to a standstill in that sector, Chakraborty said.