It’s Time for UBS to Take an Axe to Credit Suisse

On the markets side, UBS could find much of the equity-trading business attractive, especially the electronic and algorithmic capabilities. It will have work to do to make up lost ground however. If these businesses had merged in 2019, the combined group would have been number four in the world by revenue, behind Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Credit Suisse’s share has almost halved, partly because it ditched its business dealing with hedge funds in the wake of the Archegos disaster. Last year’s combined equity-trading revenue put them fifth, some way behind fourth-placed Bank of America Corp. UBS will need to get to the people involved in these areas and convince them to stay as quickly as possible – much like Khan is doing in Asia.