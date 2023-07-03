It's Getting A Lot Harder To Chase The Stock Rally From Here On

“There’s been an overreaction in the short run” in tech stocks on AI hype, Lode Devlaminck, managing director for global equities at Dupont Capital Management, said by phone. “I do think AI is a game changer for a lot of companies in terms of productivity gains. But looking forward, if we want the market to continue or to sustain the rally, it actually needs to broaden out because it’s too narrow right now.”