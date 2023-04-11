IT Q4 Results Preview: How TCS, Infosys And Peers May Have Fared Amid Banking Crisis

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and Credit Suisse AG in Europe has yet again convulsed the global banking landscape, so much so that the aftershocks are likely to shake up India’s biggest outsourcing firms, which derive up to 40% of their revenues from banking, financial services, and insurance clients.

North America contributes more than 50% of Indian IT's BFSI revenue, according to industry body Nasscom. Wipro derives the highest 35% of its revenue from this vertical, followed by TCS (31.5%), Infosys (29.5%), and HCL Technologies (20%).

"We expect a growth slowdown in FY24 to play out in the form of a weak March 2023 quarter, followed by a moderate uptick in Q1 FY24 and normalisation in Q2 FY24," Kotak Institutional Securities said in a note. "The current woes in the banking sector can impact sequential growth by 1-2% in Q1 FY24. This assumes a quick resolution of the crisis and that problems remain localised. A full-blown recession will have a bigger impact."

ICICI Securities said as much.

"Although our covered companies’ exposure to US regional banks is at best in the low-to-mid single digits of overall revenues, the overall exposure to the BFSI vertical is quite significant. This might lead to a decline in sequential revenue growth this quarter."

Still, there are potential winners.

Companies that can capture both discretionary spending and cost take-outs will ultimately benefit and gain share, Kotak Institutional Securities said in the note. TCS and Infosys are better positioned among Tier-I firms, and LTIMindtree Ltd. and Mphasis Ltd. among mid caps. Wipro is seen as the most vulnerable due to its higher consulting exposure.

However, if the crisis deepens, Indian IT firms stand to gain market share due to increased offshoring and outsourcing to reduce costs.