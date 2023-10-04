IT Q2 Results Preview: More Of The Same Weakness, If Not Worse

Growth in India’s $250 billion IT services industry likely remained weak in the three months ended Sept. 30, as macroeconomic headwinds in their biggest market continued to weigh on discretionary spending, according to analysts. Granted, there were several large deals signed during the quarter, but they were spread over several years. Snap returns from short-term projects are still hard to come by.

“While the industry has witnessed an uptick in order inflow over the past two months with a focus on cost efficiency, the slowdown in project-based business is expected to hamper overall industry growth, even though Q2 is traditionally a robust season for the sector,” Mukul Garg, research analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., said in a research report . “Our IT coverage universe should report a median revenue growth of 1.5% QoQ in Q2 FY24. This growth rate is among the slowest observed over the last decade, despite a marginal impact from forex fluctuations.”

Nirmal Bang, another Mumbai-based brokerage, agreed with the assessment.